October 17, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY. Devoted father of Debbie (Richard Wendel-Chojecki and Denise (Thomas) Zgoda; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren; loving brother of Barbara Parker, Arthur Wendel, Theresa Gentner, and Gerald Wendel; also survived by dear nieces, nephews and friends. Ken had a long career with the Erie County Highway Department (Protection). He loved the outdoors and spent most of his free time "communing" with nature. In keeping with the wishes of Ken's family, services will be private. A family celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Ken and his daughters ask that you celebrate his life in the beauty of the outdoors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Knox Farm State Park. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.