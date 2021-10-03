GERSPACH - Kenneth V. "Ken"
Kenneth (Ken) Gerspach passed away on September 4 , 2021 in Buffalo, New York at the age of 86 after a valiant battle with cancer. Ken was born in Buffalo on September 20, 1935 to Valentine and Julia Gerspach. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Ken/Kenny) M. Gerspach: grandson Brian Gerspach and his wife Ashley; granddaughter Jessica Gerspach and her fiance JP; and special friend Jane Sieczkarek; plus many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Lori and his parents Valentine and Julia Gerspach. Ken was recognized as a top master plumber in Buffalo, and serving as a well-known union member for 60 years. Ken was beloved for his kind heart, gentle ways, big smile, amazing knowledge about so many things, sense of humor, and love of life. He will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Thursday, October 7 at 11:00 AM at the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 130 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. For those who are unable to attend in person, the memorial service will also be held via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81179146299?pwd=S9LR0Z2bUNySTJia3dXSjJkdHptZz09
(Passcode if needed: 100721). Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.