HILL - Kenneth J., Jr.
October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Pratt); devoted father of Christianne (Brian) Gawel, Kenneth J. III (Amee), Joshua and late Phillip Hill; loving grandfather of McKenzie, Emma, Phillip, Gemma and Gavin; dearest son of the late Shirley (nee Cannon) and late Kenneth J. Hill, Sr.; dearest brother of James, Timothy, David (Kelly Giuga Fiancée) Hill, Maureen Matthews, late Shawn (Linda) Hill and Susan (Robert) Geary; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church (Crocker & Reiman Sts., Sloan, NY), Tuesday at 10 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.