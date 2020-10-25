Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth J. HILL Jr.
1956 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1956
DIED
October 23, 2020
HILL - Kenneth J., Jr.
October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Pratt); devoted father of Christianne (Brian) Gawel, Kenneth J. III (Amee), Joshua and late Phillip Hill; loving grandfather of McKenzie, Emma, Phillip, Gemma and Gavin; dearest son of the late Shirley (nee Cannon) and late Kenneth J. Hill, Sr.; dearest brother of James, Timothy, David (Kelly Giuga Fiancée) Hill, Maureen Matthews, late Shawn (Linda) Hill and Susan (Robert) Geary; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church (Crocker & Reiman Sts., Sloan, NY), Tuesday at 10 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Oct
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew’s Church
Crocker & Reiman Sts., Sloan, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Prayers are with you and your family at this time. He was a good man and will be missed.
Susan Leli
Friend
October 25, 2020
Kenny our deepest Condelonces !! Joe and I will miss you,!!RIP
Ceclia Sliwinski
Family
October 24, 2020