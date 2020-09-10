JEFFORDS - Kenneth J.
September 8, 2020, husband of the late Christine (nee Koenig); dear father of Ken (Julia), Kelly Jeffords and Kara (Stephen) Ticknor; loving grandfather of Kasey (David) Wagstaffe, Abbey Ticknor, Allison and Carly Jeffords; brother of the late Dolores Weber and late Shirley Palmer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks East of Dick Rd.). Funeral services private. Ken was a member of the Cheektowaga Lion's Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles of Depew Aerie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's name, to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.