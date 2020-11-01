Menu
Kenneth J. LAMBERT
LAMBERT - Kenneth J.
October 24, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Cherished son of John E. and Diana (Vallery) Lambert, dear brother of Andrea Lambert, Denise (Dan) Denecke, Jennifer (John Sargent) Lambert, Renee (Kevin) Snieszko and Michele (Carl) Lambert-Posluszny; uncle of Lindsay, Julia, Evan, Lillian, Sylvia, Jacob, Jenna, Jack and Kara. A private Mass of Christian Burial was in St. Phillip the Apostle Church followed by entombment in St. Matthew's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
