Kenneth J. MUCHA
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1946
DIED
October 20, 2020
MUCHA - Kenneth J.
Of Lancaster, NY, October 20, 2020.Beloved husband of Dianne (Bennett); loving father of Glenn (Heather); dearest grandfather of Kiersten; brother of Marcia (Stephen) Cassillo, of Fort Worth, TX and Diane (David) McNeil. Family will receive family and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 127 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Friday morning, at 9 AM (Please assemble at Church). Mask required. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and belonged to the Depew Rod and Gun Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RIT Food Share, 113 Kimball Drive, Rochester, NY 14623. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME
127 Aurora St., Lancaster, New York
Oct
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel’s RC Church
, Elma, New York
