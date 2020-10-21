MUCHA - Kenneth J.
Of Lancaster, NY, October 20, 2020.Beloved husband of Dianne (Bennett); loving father of Glenn (Heather); dearest grandfather of Kiersten; brother of Marcia (Stephen) Cassillo, of Fort Worth, TX and Diane (David) McNeil. Family will receive family and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 127 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Gabriel's RC Church, Elma, NY, Friday morning, at 9 AM (Please assemble at Church). Mask required. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and belonged to the Depew Rod and Gun Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RIT Food Share, 113 Kimball Drive, Rochester, NY 14623. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.