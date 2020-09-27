Menu
Kenneth J. "Kenny" WOJTOWICZ
WOJTOWICZ - Kenneth J. "Kenny"
Of Buffalo, NY, September 16, 2020, beloved son of the late Marion J. and the late Sophie (nee Spyra) Wojtowicz; loving nephew of the late Rita Spyra; predeceased by aunts and uncles; survived by many cousins and very dear friends. Family and friends present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Friday, October 2nd, from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Corpus Christi Church (corner of Clark and Kent St.) on Saturday, October 3rd, at 10 AM. Please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times. Flowers are gratefully declined. With Kenny's love of nature, if desired, memorial may be made to the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. Go Bills!


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
