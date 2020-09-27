WOJTOWICZ - Kenneth J. "Kenny"

Of Buffalo, NY, September 16, 2020, beloved son of the late Marion J. and the late Sophie (nee Spyra) Wojtowicz; loving nephew of the late Rita Spyra; predeceased by aunts and uncles; survived by many cousins and very dear friends. Family and friends present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Friday, October 2nd, from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Corpus Christi Church (corner of Clark and Kent St.) on Saturday, October 3rd, at 10 AM. Please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times. Flowers are gratefully declined. With Kenny's love of nature, if desired, memorial may be made to the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. Go Bills!





