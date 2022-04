Kasprzak - Kenneth E.June 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with long-term health issues. Son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Kasprzak; loving brother of the late Sandra and Sharon Kasprzak; also survived by cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church on Friday at 10:30 AM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com