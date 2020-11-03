Menu
Kenneth M. BENDZULA
BENDZULA - Kenneth M.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 1, 2020. Devoted father of Harlee and Erin Bendzula; cherished grandfather of CJ Shores; loving son of the late Marilyn Conrad; dear brother of Randy, Pat, Dawn, Marilynn, Kym, Lori and the late Tony. Services are private. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
