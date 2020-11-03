BENDZULA - Kenneth M.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest November 1, 2020. Devoted father of Harlee and Erin Bendzula; cherished grandfather of CJ Shores; loving son of the late Marilyn Conrad; dear brother of Randy, Pat, Dawn, Marilynn, Kym, Lori and the late Tony. Services are private. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.