MOTYKA - Kenneth S.Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 24, 2022. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Flack) Motyka; devoted father of Karen and Kenneth; dear brother of Suzanne; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at