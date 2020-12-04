Menu
Chief Kenneth PATTERSON
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
PATTERSON - Chief Kenneth
Of the Tuscarora Nation, December 2, 2020. Husband of Florence (Rickard)Patterson; father of Joanie (Billy) Smith, Cathy Curtis and Sharon (Dave) Foy; grandfather of Cleyton, Alana, Meagan (Moe Powless), and Nolan Smith, Isaac Patterson, Iris Curtis, Tiffany, Emily, Noah (Gayla Kessinger-Adams) and Jacob (Kaitlyn Dunbar) Henry; great-grandfather of Harley, Novalee and Atticus Printup, Liam and Penelope Reading, and Rowan Patterson and Cali Powless, also many nieces and nephews; brother of the late David "Manny," Titus "Ti," Franklin "Short," Leander "Doc," Donald "Nick" and Clifford Patterson and Eliza "Ruth" (late Edison "Perry"), Mt. Pleasant. His family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Private Funeral Services will be held at wishes of his family. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in his name to the Tuscarora Baptist Church AWANA Program or Niagara Hospice. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.
