Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth R. BEACH
BEACH - Kenneth R.
October 3, 2020, surviving is a daughter, Lorraine (Steve) Burch of Freedom; two sons, Kent (Janet) Beach of Hampden, MA and Keith (Alisa) Beach of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Bob) Dresch of Florida. He was a predeceased by a brother, Lee (Madeline) Beach, in 1981. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3-6 PM, at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Visitation at the Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Delevan, NY, Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11 AM-1 PM. His Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed at both locations. Burial will follow in Delevan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Delevan Baptist Church, P.O. Box 335, Delevan NY or the Delevan Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 218, Delevan, NY 14042. Online condolence can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.