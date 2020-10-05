BEACH - Kenneth R.
October 3, 2020, surviving is a daughter, Lorraine (Steve) Burch of Freedom; two sons, Kent (Janet) Beach of Hampden, MA and Keith (Alisa) Beach of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Bob) Dresch of Florida. He was a predeceased by a brother, Lee (Madeline) Beach, in 1981. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3-6 PM, at the BABBITT & EASTON FUNERAL HOME, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Visitation at the Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Delevan, NY, Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11 AM-1 PM. His Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed at both locations. Burial will follow in Delevan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Delevan Baptist Church, P.O. Box 335, Delevan NY or the Delevan Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 218, Delevan, NY 14042. Online condolence can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com