OPIELA - Kenneth R.

Of Hamburg, NY, November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Hettrich) Opiela; loving father of Kenneth (Laura) and Joseph (Sharon) Opiela; cherished grandpa of Zachary and Katelyn Opiela. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Ken graduated from Hamburg High School and was a police officer for the Village and Town Hamburg Police Department. After retirement, he became the Senior Investigator for NYS Liquor Authority. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.