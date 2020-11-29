Menu
Kenneth R. OPIELA
OPIELA - Kenneth R.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Hettrich) Opiela; loving father of Kenneth (Laura) and Joseph (Sharon) Opiela; cherished grandpa of Zachary and Katelyn Opiela. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Ken graduated from Hamburg High School and was a police officer for the Village and Town Hamburg Police Department. After retirement, he became the Senior Investigator for NYS Liquor Authority. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
