REID - Kenneth F.
Of Eden, entered into rest on December 21, 2021. Loving son of the late Hugh and Dolores Reid; dear brother of Dennis J. (Susan) Reid and Karen M. Celotto; loving uncle of many nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff at SASi Home of Eden. A private Celebration of Life and Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.