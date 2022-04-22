Ries - Kenneth N.
Age 96, of Margaret Way, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Wolfboro Bay Center Nursing Home. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1925, in Buffalo, NY, the son of William and Emma (Gritzke) Ries. He worked as a chief steel worker for the United States Navy Sea Bees for more than thirty years, and was a proud United States Navy retiree serving in Korea, Vietnam, Antarctica, Diego Garcia, Okinawa, and Spain. Kenneth was proud to be a 32nd degree Mason. Kenneth is survived by his son Kenneth M. Ries and his wife Marilyn; his grandchild Christopher Moone and his wife Lisa; his great-grandchild Madison Moone; his special friend Anita Littlefield; his brothers, Rodney Ries and Wesley Ries; and his sister Betty Johnson. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy (Adams) Ries, and his daughter Shelley Jean Ries. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:00pm, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, VFW 8113, 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca, NY, 14224, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com
, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.