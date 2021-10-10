Menu
Kenneth W. SCHENK
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SCHENK - Kenneth W.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest October 5, 2021. Loving son of the late Earl and Eleanor Schenk; beloved husband of Rose Marie (nee Mineo) Schenk; devoted father of Kevin (Karen) and Michael (Susan) Schenk; cherished grandfather of four granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; also survived by sisters Jean (Richard) Frederick and Virginia Binner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). If desired, donations may be made in Ken's name to a Cancer Foundation of your choice. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Dear Aunt Rose, Michael, Kevin and Family, We will miss Uncle Ken tremendously. He will be remembered most for his smile and his willingness to lend a helping hand. Love, Sharon and Family
The Bonsalls
Family
October 13, 2021
Heartbroken to hear of Ken´s passing. Ken was our neighbor and we loved him like a grandfather. He was so kind, witty, and never missed a beat. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We love you Ken. Love, Adam, Lauren Bush and kids
Adam and Lauren Bush
Friend
October 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. Mike and I attended St James together many years ago. My thoughts and many prayers for all of the family. May your dad/ husband Rest In Peace and in the embrace of our Loving God.
Peggy Kubanet Corto
October 10, 2021
