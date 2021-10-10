SCHENK - Kenneth W.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest October 5, 2021. Loving son of the late Earl and Eleanor Schenk; beloved husband of Rose Marie (nee Mineo) Schenk; devoted father of Kevin (Karen) and Michael (Susan) Schenk; cherished grandfather of four granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; also survived by sisters Jean (Richard) Frederick and Virginia Binner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). If desired, donations may be made in Ken's name to a Cancer Foundation of your choice. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.