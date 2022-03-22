Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth SMACZNIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Send Flowers
SMACZNIAK - Kenneth
March 18, 2022. Former spouse of Christine Swanson; dearest father of Jeffrey Smaczniak (Lisa Cyrankowski), Jennifer Nelson and Jason Smaczniak; devoted grandfather to Brittney (Michael), Kylie, Kristen, Ashley; great- grandfather to Collins.The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 25th, from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church (corner of Union and Como Park Blvd.). Please assemble at church. Kenneth retired after 42 years of service at General Mills. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Resurrection RC Church
130 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I enjoyed working with you at G.M.I. R.I.P.Kenny and Go Yankees !!!
Diane Hughes
Work
March 22, 2022
R.I.P. Buddy, We had great times with the fun bunch at General Mills Rest In Peace Ken, Go Yankees.
William McCarthy
Work
March 22, 2022
R.I.P. Buddy, we had good times with our bunch at General Mills. Rest In Peace and go Yankees
William McCarthy
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results