SMACZNIAK - Kenneth
March 18, 2022. Former spouse of Christine Swanson; dearest father of Jeffrey Smaczniak (Lisa Cyrankowski), Jennifer Nelson and Jason Smaczniak; devoted grandfather to Brittney (Michael), Kylie, Kristen, Ashley; great- grandfather to Collins.The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 25th, from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church (corner of Union and Como Park Blvd.). Please assemble at church. Kenneth retired after 42 years of service at General Mills. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.