STRANGE - Kenneth G.Of West Seneca, NY, April 2, 2022. Survived by nieces, nephews and his church family from Crossroads Christian Church. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday 6:30 PM-8:00 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com