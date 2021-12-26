TROIDL - Kenneth J.
December 22, 2021, age 81; beloved husband of 58 years to Lorine M. (nee Rebholz) Troidl; devoted father of Daniel Troidl, Wendy (John) Kendall-Miller and Denise (Paul) Goldbach; loving grandfather of Samantha (Ian) Wilhelm, Andrea (Andrew) Larsen and Justin (Michaela) Kendall; dearest brother of Robert (Lynda) Troidl and the late Richard Troidl; dear brother-in-law of Diane Heuer; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Monday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Amherst, NY 14226. Interment to follow in Williamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ken's memory to The Beechwood Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068 or Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Ken was a NYS Trooper based in Lewiston, NY from 1963 until he was appointed in 1968 to the Special Investigative Unit until 1972. He then transferred to Major Crimes in Batavia from 1972 until his retirement in 1986. Following his retirement, he became the Chief Investigator for the NYS Office of Inspector General in Buffalo, NY until his retirement 1991. He then began his own Private Investigative Firm called FYI from 1991 until 2005. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.