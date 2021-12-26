Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth J. TROIDL
TROIDL - Kenneth J.
December 22, 2021, age 81; beloved husband of 58 years to Lorine M. (nee Rebholz) Troidl; devoted father of Daniel Troidl, Wendy (John) Kendall-Miller and Denise (Paul) Goldbach; loving grandfather of Samantha (Ian) Wilhelm, Andrea (Andrew) Larsen and Justin (Michaela) Kendall; dearest brother of Robert (Lynda) Troidl and the late Richard Troidl; dear brother-in-law of Diane Heuer; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Monday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Amherst, NY 14226. Interment to follow in Williamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ken's memory to The Beechwood Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068 or Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Ken was a NYS Trooper based in Lewiston, NY from 1963 until he was appointed in 1968 to the Special Investigative Unit until 1972. He then transferred to Major Crimes in Batavia from 1972 until his retirement in 1986. Following his retirement, he became the Chief Investigator for the NYS Office of Inspector General in Buffalo, NY until his retirement 1991. He then began his own Private Investigative Firm called FYI from 1991 until 2005. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Ken's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Drive, Amherst, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathies to you, Mrs. Troidl, and your family. I remember fondly my time spent with Denise. I wish I would have seen the notice sooner. I will keep you all close in prayer. I loved going to your cottage with the family& enjoyed having you out to my parents cottage. Thinking of you all with happy memories. Heidi, Joe, and Joseph
Heidi (Hoerner) Luh
January 25, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Troidl family. Use to have Troidl's restuarant as a customer in the city when we had the business. This is a rough time of year to lose a loved one. May you all have a very Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year. Just met a Troidl at Aldi's about a month ago. Take care....Stay safe.....my phone: 716 580 0794.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Work
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results