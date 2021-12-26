My deepest sympathies to you, Mrs. Troidl, and your family. I remember fondly my time spent with Denise. I wish I would have seen the notice sooner. I will keep you all close in prayer. I loved going to your cottage with the family& enjoyed having you out to my parents cottage. Thinking of you all with happy memories. Heidi, Joe, and Joseph

Heidi (Hoerner) Luh January 25, 2022