WHITBECK - Kenneth M.
Of Akron, age 77, passed away suddenly on Friday (June 25, 2021) at Buffalo General Hospital. He was born February 1, 1944 in Batavia, NY, a son of the late John "Louie" and Elizabeth Pfohl Whitbeck. Survived by children, Dawn L. Whitbeck of Akron, and Tom Whitbeck of Akron; grandchildren, Christopher M. Borchert, Matthew H. Borchert, Bryan A. Whitbeck and Tyler J. Whitbeck; brother, James S. (Sally) Whitbeck of East Rochester; nephews, Adam J. Whitbeck (Holly), Andrew J. Whitbeck (Sarah), Amanda M. Morabito (Michael); great-nieces and nephews; predeceased by his wife, Dale H. Whitbeck (Hutchinson); son, Steven A. Whitbeck and brother Everett G. Whitbeck. Mr. Whitbeck was retired from General Motors after working at the Tonawanda Engine Plant for 33 years. He was a proud Veteran, having served his country with the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, memories and condolences on Thursday (July 8th) from 4-8 PM at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, where a memorial service will be Friday (July 9th) at 10:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Lawn Cemetery. The family invites friends to a memorial luncheon at 12 PM at the American Legion L.L. Tillman Post 900, located at 9 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY 14001. Memorial contributions in his name may be offered to American Legion L.L. Tillman Post 900. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with the family online at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.