BERGER - Kent D.
Of Elma, NY, September 16, 2021. Father of Carrie Beyer; son of the late Edward J. and Barbara B. (Yeiser) Berger; brother of Jeffrey E. Berger (Joshua Von Braun), Joel F. (Olga), Timothy J. (Laurie) and Edward W. Berger; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Maple Rest Cemetery, Porterville Rd., East Aurora, NY, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Kent Berger was a US Marine Corps veteran and has confronted Multiple Sclerosis and cancer with such a positive attitude. He is truly loved and admired by family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.