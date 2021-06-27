GIESLER - Kerri L.
June 23, 2021, at age 61. Beloved daughter of the late William J. and Shirley A. (nee Alderfer) Giesler; loving sister of Patricia G. (Michael Boeheim) Mahl and Lysa (Joseph) Mullady; cherished aunt of Christopher and Eric Mahl, Crista and Nicholas Mullady. A dual Celebration of Kerri and Shirley's Lives will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville, at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kerri's memory to People Inc., 1219 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.