Kerri L. GIESLER
GIESLER - Kerri L.
June 23, 2021, at age 61. Beloved daughter of the late William J. and Shirley A. (nee Alderfer) Giesler; loving sister of Patricia G. (Michael Boeheim) Mahl and Lysa (Joseph) Mullady; cherished aunt of Christopher and Eric Mahl, Crista and Nicholas Mullady. A dual Celebration of Kerri and Shirley's Lives will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville, at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kerri's memory to People Inc., 1219 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Williamsville United Methodist Church
5681 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so, so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you during such a difficult time.
Rebecca Kilmartin
June 29, 2021
Patti and family, My family and I are sending our deepest condolences. So very sorry for your loss, may you be wrapped in prayers of comfort and peace.
Tana Welch
Other
June 29, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
CONCERN PERSON
June 27, 2021
