McNAMARA - Kevin B.
December 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years to Gail Chamberlain McNamara; loving father of Susan (Timothy) Hurley and Nancy (John) Serr; loving Papa of Brendan, Emily Hurley, Mary Catherine, Abigail Serr; brother of Ellen McNamara. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Kevin's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. To view the Mass livestream, please visit www.stgregs.org/live-stream/
. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family, and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.