Kevin E. BEILMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BEILMAN - Kevin E.
Of Buffalo, NY, January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Krystina M. (McCall) Beilman; loving son of Barbara A. (Szudzik) Hinterberger and the late Robert E. Beilman; brother of Jennifer Beilman, Jessica Hinterberger and Kyle Hinterberger; uncle of Brooke Bowers, Kayden Hinterberger and Damien Trueman; also survived by Toby, Blake and Paulie. The family will be present Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 3-7 PM, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
13
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
My sympathy to the whole family...my dear cousin Jennifer and Barbara...my heart goes out to you..May you find peace and comfort knowing Bobby welcomed him home
Jeanette Braun Berry
January 11, 2022
