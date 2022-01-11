BEILMAN - Kevin E.
Of Buffalo, NY, January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of Krystina M. (McCall) Beilman; loving son of Barbara A. (Szudzik) Hinterberger and the late Robert E. Beilman; brother of Jennifer Beilman, Jessica Hinterberger and Kyle Hinterberger; uncle of Brooke Bowers, Kayden Hinterberger and Damien Trueman; also survived by Toby, Blake and Paulie. The family will be present Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 3-7 PM, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.