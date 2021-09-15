Menu
Kevin J. BODEKOR
BODEKOR - Kevin J.
Of Corfu, NY, September 10, 2021. Husband of Beverly (Ostrowski) Bodekor; dear father of Ryan (Jennifer) Bodekor, Kelly (John) McKown and Angela Bodekor; grandfather of Mykenzie, Sophia, Candace, Paxtyn, Jak, Liam and Laura; son of Joan and the late Leon Bodekor; brother of Gregory Bodekor, Janice (Joseph) Schmidbauer, Richard Bodekor, Carol (Jeffrey) Boshart and Lisa (Mark) Saeva; special uncle of Kenneth (late Carol) Birtch; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Saturday, September 18th, at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in memory of Kevin. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Please share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to receive this news. I spent some of my working years with Kevin and always enjoyed his humor and conversations.Rest easy buddy. My condolences to the family
Joel Myers
September 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Cutting
Family
September 17, 2021
Sorry for this news. Rest easy buddy. You were one of my favorite classmates...always with a smile and a low key funny remark or a look that said " are you for real ?"...See you down the road Kevin
Gerry Romanczak
Friend
September 15, 2021
My condolences to the Bodeker family. Did not know Kevin, but knew Greg. Greg was a great guy so I am sure his brother was too. Use to live in the city. In Clarence now at Brothers. These are tough and trying times we are living in now. Life is ever changing and not always in a good way. Be strong. Stay safe. I miss the city in some ways. Lived there from 1976 to 2003. Davidson 338 and E.Delavan 1481. Better days ahead for your family. Stay safe.......RJH III
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER
Friend
September 15, 2021
Angela, Thinking of you and your family. Prayers for your loving husband, father and grandfather.
Our Condolences,
Beth & Marc
Beth Bradley
Friend
September 15, 2021
My condolences to the family. Even since high school, I thought of him often. Great guy, great family.
dan braun
Classmate
September 15, 2021
A wonderful person, a great friend. Spent many years enjoying his companionship, I thank his family for their kindness to me.
Douglas LiPuma
September 15, 2021
To the Bodekers, we are truly sorry for your loss. Our hearts and thoughts are with you all. Love you all. Love Bill & Patty.
William Northrup
Family
September 12, 2021
Condolences from the Marshall boys.
Dean, Drue and Dale.
Dean Marshall
Friend
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this news. .As kids we used to hang out at the Bodekor home almost every Saturday morning to watch either American Bandstand or any other teenage music dance show that was on, spend time in the elaborate fort in the back yard and just be teenage kids. Kevin was all that and a bag of chips funny, sweet and friendly. We certainly grew up in the very best of times. I pray that all of your fond memories fill your hearts with happiness and help to heal your sorrow. Blessings and love, Bonnie (Hauck, Weisbeck) Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
September 11, 2021
Jan, I am so sorry to hear about your brother. Hugs to you all.
Terri Anstett
September 11, 2021
