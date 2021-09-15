I am so sorry to hear this news. .As kids we used to hang out at the Bodekor home almost every Saturday morning to watch either American Bandstand or any other teenage music dance show that was on, spend time in the elaborate fort in the back yard and just be teenage kids. Kevin was all that and a bag of chips funny, sweet and friendly. We certainly grew up in the very best of times. I pray that all of your fond memories fill your hearts with happiness and help to heal your sorrow. Blessings and love, Bonnie (Hauck, Weisbeck) Hy

Bonnie Hy Friend September 11, 2021