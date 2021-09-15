BODEKOR - Kevin J.
Of Corfu, NY, September 10, 2021. Husband of Beverly (Ostrowski) Bodekor; dear father of Ryan (Jennifer) Bodekor, Kelly (John) McKown and Angela Bodekor; grandfather of Mykenzie, Sophia, Candace, Paxtyn, Jak, Liam and Laura; son of Joan and the late Leon Bodekor; brother of Gregory Bodekor, Janice (Joseph) Schmidbauer, Richard Bodekor, Carol (Jeffrey) Boshart and Lisa (Mark) Saeva; special uncle of Kenneth (late Carol) Birtch; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Saturday, September 18th, at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
in memory of Kevin. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Please share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.