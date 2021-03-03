To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Kevin...happy heavenly birthday my friend!!! i miss you more than you can imagine. You truly were one amazing man here on Earth and you touched peoples lives in a beautiful way! Your generosity and kindness shined through in all your accomplishments you achieved....you gave me strength when i felt weak, you encouraged me to fight harder and you were always there when i needed a friend. And for that I will be forever grateful. beyond happy for the time we shared here on Earth together. Will see you again at heavens gate my friend! .
donna wulf
March 5, 2021
From study hall in high school to Nealen´s parties and beyond...You are remembered as a positive person who always had something nice to say. You were a cheerleader for some of us and we are honored and blessed to have known you. Happy Heavenly Birthday Kevin!
Sharon T
March 3, 2021
Miss you Kevin, thanks for all the joy, fun, and laughter you brought into my life. It´s not the same working out without you.
Moira
March 3, 2021
May our Heavenly bring you comfort during this time of sadness. He will bring peace and comfort and give you the strength to endure. Roman 15:3,4
Anna Hall
March 3, 2021
Happy Birthday to you Kevin <3
The past 5 months have been hard without you here. I've found a lot of peace with all of the memories we have of you, but it's still not quite the same and somehow I am still hurting. I miss you so much. Hope your 1st b-day in heaven is a big celebration!
Thank you for sharing this Missy.
E-Rock
March 3, 2021
Gone way too soon, my friend. I smile thinking of all the great times and laughs we had working at Burger King. I know you're flying high with the angels now. Until we meet again!
Tonya
March 3, 2021
Happy heavenly Birthday, my friend. We sure do miss you down here...