Kevin...happy heavenly birthday my friend!!! i miss you more than you can imagine. You truly were one amazing man here on Earth and you touched peoples lives in a beautiful way! Your generosity and kindness shined through in all your accomplishments you achieved....you gave me strength when i felt weak, you encouraged me to fight harder and you were always there when i needed a friend. And for that I will be forever grateful. beyond happy for the time we shared here on Earth together. Will see you again at heavens gate my friend! .

donna wulf March 5, 2021