PRINCEDEL PRINCE - Kevin D.February 18, 2021, age 61, beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Carroll) and Paul Del Prince; loving brother of Amy Bradt, Barbara Del Prince and Martin Del Prince; dear friend of Rob McElroy; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com