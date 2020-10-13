DEVINE - Kevin
October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Schulenberg) Devine; dearest brother of Timothy Devine, Patrick (Eileen) and the late Maureen Devine; devoted son of the late Richard and Margaret (nee Hurley) Devine; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY, where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Kevin was a longtime member of the Snyder Fire Department. Your condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.