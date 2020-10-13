Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin DEVINE
DEVINE - Kevin
October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Schulenberg) Devine; dearest brother of Timothy Devine, Patrick (Eileen) and the late Maureen Devine; devoted son of the late Richard and Margaret (nee Hurley) Devine; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY, where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Kevin was a longtime member of the Snyder Fire Department. Your condolences may be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.