Buffalo News
Kevin P. HAYES
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HAYES - Kevin P.
September 26, 2021 - Beloved spouse of Johnny Vargas. Loving son of Eugene F. and Mary A. (nee Paddon) Hayes. Dear sister of M. Diane (Gary) Smith and the late David L. Hayes. Brother-in-law of Gail Hayes. Uncle of Geoffrey Smith, Brandon Smith and Timothy Hayes. Kevin was a graduate of Fordham University where he earned a degree in Journalism. He started his career by founding his own newspaper, The Uptown Express, and later worked at the Hudson Dispatch. Kevin was also a long-time web editor of the New York Daily News where he coordinated and posted online articles and photos following 9/11, even as his print newspaper was shut down. He was also the co-founder and web editor of Irishcentral.com and at the time of his death, Kevin worked remotely as news moderator at the New York Times. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
