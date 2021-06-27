HAYES - Kevin Ii
Entered into rest June 22, 2021. Devoted father of Kevin J. and Quinn B. Hayes; loving son of Kevin and Debra (nee Widejko) Hayes; dear brother of Jennifer (Craig) Merriman and Jonathan (Brittany) Hayes; cherished uncle of five nieces and nephews; beloved companion of Amber Morse. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.