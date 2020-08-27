GROSE - Kevin John
Age 59, of North Tonawanda, peacefully August 24, 2020, at his residence after a lengthy illness. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hiking in the woods, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society and won many ribbons for his Orchids. Kevin loved birds and he owned many of them, birds gave him a sense of peace and happiness; beloved son of Kathleen (nee Magorian) Grose and the late Kenneth Grose; father of James Grose and Marea Grose; brother of Keith Grose and Kenneth (Ronda) Grose; uncle of Ryan Morrison and Ralynn Morrison. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Saturday from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home beginning at 7 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. If so desired memorials may be made to the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society. Condolences may be shared at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.