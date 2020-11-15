ROLF - Kevin M.
Age 55, of Collins, NY, passed away on October 29, 2020. Son of Richard and Joy (Beck) Rolf; husband of Melanie (McDonnell) Rolf; father of Andrew Rolf; brother of Lisa Clark, Miriam Rolf, Shane Rolf, Jennifer Bonk, Rachel Kraynak and Maureen Wallen; son-in-law of Kathy McDonnell; brother-in-law of: K'Lynn Girdlestone, Michele Flattery and Colleen Jantzi; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 AM at the Salem Lutheran Church in Springville for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Share condolences online at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.