MURRETT - Kevin M.
Of South Buffalo, NY, June 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Diana L. (Berlinski) Murrett; dearest father of Brandon S., Brittni A. and Brianna L. Berlinski; grandfather of Jaxon L. Robertson; son of the late Thomas A. and Carol A. (Batt) Murrett; brother of Linda (John) Fulton, Brian Murrett and Kathleen (Frank) Arnone; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.