ORTLEPP - Kevin M.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on December 30, 2021. Loving son of Richard E. and Patricia A. (nee Connors) Ortlepp; dear brother of Trista (Mark) Broyles, Craig (Marcia) Ortlepp and David (Jane) Ortlepp; cherished uncle of Courtney, Eric, Hunter, Samantha, Corrin, and Mya; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 3, 2022.