Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin M. ORTLEPP
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ORTLEPP - Kevin M.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on December 30, 2021. Loving son of Richard E. and Patricia A. (nee Connors) Ortlepp; dear brother of Trista (Mark) Broyles, Craig (Marcia) Ortlepp and David (Jane) Ortlepp; cherished uncle of Courtney, Eric, Hunter, Samantha, Corrin, and Mya; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
4
Service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bob Sheffield
Bob Sheffield
Friend
January 4, 2022
With Deepest Sympathy
January 3, 2022
I am very Sorry for the loss of Your Son. My Prayers to You and your Family. God Blwss
Bill Herzog
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results