Kevin N. PAWLOWSKI Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
PAWLOWSKI - Kevin N., Sr.
Of Fruitland Park, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Passed away suddenly, June 13, 2021. Loving father of Jennifer (Peter) Keane, Kevin Jr. (Kristin), Jessica; cherished grandfather of nine; son of Marvin and June; adored brother of five; survived by many more loved ones. Family will be present Friday, 6-9 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a funeral service will be held Saturday 11 AM. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Aunt Junie, Uncle Marvin and family, we are so sorry for your loss! Thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Kevin was a kind and caring person and will definitely be missed. Love, Bob & Pat Kenefick
Bob & Pat Kenefick
Family
June 26, 2021
Forever in our Hearts
June 22, 2021
To the family so sorry to here of Kevin´s passing. May the lord bless you all at this difficult time.
James Szczepanski
Friend
June 21, 2021
