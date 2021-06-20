PAWLOWSKI - Kevin N., Sr.
Of Fruitland Park, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Passed away suddenly, June 13, 2021. Loving father of Jennifer (Peter) Keane, Kevin Jr. (Kristin), Jessica; cherished grandfather of nine; son of Marvin and June; adored brother of five; survived by many more loved ones. Family will be present Friday, 6-9 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a funeral service will be held Saturday 11 AM. Condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.