Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin C. PIECZYNSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
PIECZYNSKI - Kevin C.
Of Buffalo entered into rest on December 20, 2021. Beloved father of Mandi Lesniowski, Brandon (Christina Tessier) Pieczynski, and Noelle (Joe Schaumloeffel) Wittmeyer; cherished grandfather of Lexi, Kanil, and Harper; loving son of the late Thaddeus and Barbara Pieczynski; dear brother of Mark Pieczynski; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma on Saturday, January 8th at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You´ll be missed my friend till we meet again
Rich DArcy
Friend
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results