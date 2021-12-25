PIECZYNSKI - Kevin C.
Of Buffalo entered into rest on December 20, 2021. Beloved father of Mandi Lesniowski, Brandon (Christina Tessier) Pieczynski, and Noelle (Joe Schaumloeffel) Wittmeyer; cherished grandfather of Lexi, Kanil, and Harper; loving son of the late Thaddeus and Barbara Pieczynski; dear brother of Mark Pieczynski; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma on Saturday, January 8th at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.