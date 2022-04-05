PROCH - Kevin F.

April 2, 2022, suddenly. Devoted father of Taylor J. Proch and Daniel J. Proch. Beloved life partner of Robin I. Rait. Dear brother of Philip (Marjorie), Walter (Linda), David (Debra), Michael (Kristi) and Margaret (Roger) Messier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Friday from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to North Tonawanda Department of Recreation.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.