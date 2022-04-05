Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin F. PROCH
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Saber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
PROCH - Kevin F.
April 2, 2022, suddenly. Devoted father of Taylor J. Proch and Daniel J. Proch. Beloved life partner of Robin I. Rait. Dear brother of Philip (Marjorie), Walter (Linda), David (Debra), Michael (Kristi) and Margaret (Roger) Messier. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Friday from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to North Tonawanda Department of Recreation.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Saber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.