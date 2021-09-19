REPETA - Kevin "Mack"
September 9, 2021. Husband of the late Laura (nee Wilson); dear father of Kristine and Robert (Jessica); loving grandfather of Taylor, Travis, BreAnna, Bentley and Isaac; brother of Frederick Jr. (Deb), Alexandra "Sandra" Tretter, Lawrence (Miki) and Jerry (Michelle); also survived by many nieces, nephews and his loving companion Wendy. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.