REPETA - Kevin "Mack"September 9, 2021. Husband of the late Laura (nee Wilson); dear father of Kristine and Robert (Jessica); loving grandfather of Taylor, Travis, BreAnna, Bentley and Isaac; brother of Frederick Jr. (Deb), Alexandra "Sandra" Tretter, Lawrence (Miki) and Jerry (Michelle); also survived by many nieces, nephews and his loving companion Wendy. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com