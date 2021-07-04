Menu
Kevin D. TREADWELL
TREADWELL - Kevin D.
Entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2021. Loving brother of Gregory L. Treadwell and Leslie R. Treadwell. Visitation and Reflections will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. Celebration of Life Services to follow at 12 PM. Overseer Michael Chapman, Officiating. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
11:00a.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
Jul
8
Service
12:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
I was Kevin's landlord for a few years. He was a character and a half. Someone I will not soon forget. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Jesse Zuefle
January 5, 2022
