TREADWELL - Kevin D.
Entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2021. Loving brother of Gregory L. Treadwell and Leslie R. Treadwell. Visitation and Reflections will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, 11 AM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. Celebration of Life Services to follow at 12 PM. Overseer Michael Chapman, Officiating. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.