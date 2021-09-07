Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin J. ZOLNOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
ZOLNOWSKI - Kevin J.
September 4, 2021. Dear father of Keith (Maria) Zolnowski and Miranda (Jessie) Fazzio; beloved Papa of Justin, Nicholas and Vincenzo; brother of Thomas (Sue) Zolnowski and Janice (late Joseph) Scharf; son of the late Edward (late Theresa) Zolnowski. Funeral Services from the BARRON MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 9 AM. Family present Thursday, 4-8 PM. Mr. Zolnowski was active in many groups, clubs and organizations.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
10
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.