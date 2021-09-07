ZOLNOWSKI - Kevin J.

September 4, 2021. Dear father of Keith (Maria) Zolnowski and Miranda (Jessie) Fazzio; beloved Papa of Justin, Nicholas and Vincenzo; brother of Thomas (Sue) Zolnowski and Janice (late Joseph) Scharf; son of the late Edward (late Theresa) Zolnowski. Funeral Services from the BARRON MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 9 AM. Family present Thursday, 4-8 PM. Mr. Zolnowski was active in many groups, clubs and organizations.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2021.