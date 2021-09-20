JAIN - Dr. Kewal K.
Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021, age 93; beloved husband of Usha Jain; devoted father of Neeta (Osvaldo Sala) Jain, Geeta (Ted Adams) Jain and Rajiv (Aanchal) Jain; cherished grandfather of Pari, Tara, Kieran, Shaan and Armaan; dearest brother of Mohan Lal Jain and the late Piyare Lal Jain; also survived by many doting nieces and nephews. A Cremation Service will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM-4:30 PM and visitation will follow from 4:30 PM-6 PM, at the Hindu Cultural Society, 1595 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. The family is politely asking anyone who is attending to wear a mask at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Asian Community Foundation of WNY at https://aicfwny.org/
. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Dr. Jain's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.