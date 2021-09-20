Menu
Dr. Kewal K. JAIN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
JAIN - Dr. Kewal K.
Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021, age 93; beloved husband of Usha Jain; devoted father of Neeta (Osvaldo Sala) Jain, Geeta (Ted Adams) Jain and Rajiv (Aanchal) Jain; cherished grandfather of Pari, Tara, Kieran, Shaan and Armaan; dearest brother of Mohan Lal Jain and the late Piyare Lal Jain; also survived by many doting nieces and nephews. A Cremation Service will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM-4:30 PM and visitation will follow from 4:30 PM-6 PM, at the Hindu Cultural Society, 1595 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. The family is politely asking anyone who is attending to wear a mask at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Asian Community Foundation of WNY at https://aicfwny.org/. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Dr. Jain's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hindu Cultural Society
1595 North French Rd, Getzville, NY
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Hindu Cultural Society
1595 North French Rd, Getzville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Jain was our pediatrician for almost thirty years. He provided wonderful care to our children and we appreciate all he did for us. We extend our sympathy to his family.
Mary Voglmayr
September 29, 2021
Sad to hear passing away of Dr,Kewal Jain. My sincere condolences to Usha, Rajiv, Neeta, Geeta and their families. Dr, Jain will be missed by many people and his patients. nirmala mudaliar
Nirmala Mudaliar
Other
September 23, 2021
