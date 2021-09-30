SEABROOK - Khaleeq

Passed away suddenly September 22, 2021 in metro Atlanta, Georgia. He was a joyful, honorable man with a deep love for his family. Beloved husband of 20 years to Michelle Seabrook. Devoted father of Nazhee Rivera, Khiree Seabrook and A'Mya Seabrook. He was preceded in death by his father Karl Vincent 'Umar' Seabrook and grandparents Dorothy Kelly and James Seabrook and Ruby and Leo Hunter. In addition to wife and children, survived by his mother Janis 'Rasheeda' Hunter; sisters Shammara Barr (Donald), Naadia Seabrook (Darnell Sr.); grandson Dinero Rivera; in-law parents Willie and Berlinda Robinson; brothers-in-law Michael Robinson (Joy) and Kane Ali (Monick'a); aunts and uncles Mary Bethe and Allen Waller, Laurie Gilbert, Leo 'Musa' Hunter, Kenneth Seabrook, Juanita Seabrook, Brenda Seabrook; nieces and nephews Rayanaa Williams, Tya Mills-Platt, Hunter Williams-Seabrook, Darnell Parson, Isaiah Parson, Jordan Terry, Zachary Lyons, Mason Robinson and a host of cousins and friends. Services are being arranged by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30045.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.