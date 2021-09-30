Menu
Khaleeq SEABROOK
ABOUT
Williamsville North High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Gwinnett Chape
914 Scenic Hwy., Gwinnett
Lawrenceville, GA
SEABROOK - Khaleeq
Passed away suddenly September 22, 2021 in metro Atlanta, Georgia. He was a joyful, honorable man with a deep love for his family. Beloved husband of 20 years to Michelle Seabrook. Devoted father of Nazhee Rivera, Khiree Seabrook and A'Mya Seabrook. He was preceded in death by his father Karl Vincent 'Umar' Seabrook and grandparents Dorothy Kelly and James Seabrook and Ruby and Leo Hunter. In addition to wife and children, survived by his mother Janis 'Rasheeda' Hunter; sisters Shammara Barr (Donald), Naadia Seabrook (Darnell Sr.); grandson Dinero Rivera; in-law parents Willie and Berlinda Robinson; brothers-in-law Michael Robinson (Joy) and Kane Ali (Monick'a); aunts and uncles Mary Bethe and Allen Waller, Laurie Gilbert, Leo 'Musa' Hunter, Kenneth Seabrook, Juanita Seabrook, Brenda Seabrook; nieces and nephews Rayanaa Williams, Tya Mills-Platt, Hunter Williams-Seabrook, Darnell Parson, Isaiah Parson, Jordan Terry, Zachary Lyons, Mason Robinson and a host of cousins and friends. Services are being arranged by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30045.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Gwinnett Chape
914 Scenic Hwy., Gwinnett, Lawrenceville, GA
Oct
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Faith Center of Atlanta
4600 N Royal Atlanta Drive, Tucker, GA
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
The Faith Center of Atlanta
4600 N Royal Atlanta Drive, Tucker, GA
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Gwinnett Chape
Extended Family....Shaan Reed
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family at this time. May the higher power continue to walk with you all during your darkest hours... Rest peacefully Khaleeq Davis family
Dorrial Davis
September 29, 2021
He was such A GREAT MAN, who LOVED HIS WIFE & FAMILY! RIP
Jeff & Venetia Coleman (MRS TT)
September 29, 2021
My prayers are with your close friends and family. You will be missed homie. R.I.L............ and we'll meet again at the crossroads.
Shaan Reed
Friend
September 29, 2021
