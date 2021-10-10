Menu
Kim L. FERGUSON
FERGUSON - Kim L.
October 4, 2021, age 61. Beloved daughter of Gladys (nee Tate) and the late Clarence Ferguson; dear sister of Karen, Kirk (Sylvia) and Kenny (Bonita) Ferguson; cherished aunt of Ashlie, Bria and Kenny Jr.; great-aunt of Dicen, Mica and Aria; also survived by a host of family and friends. Kim worked as a surgical technician for nearly 30 years. Private entombment was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
