JANKOWSKI - Kim M.
(nee Mcelligott)
March 24, 2022 age 60. Wife of the late Michael; dear mother of Erin (Scott) Peters; loving grandmother of Bailey, Sage and Cole; sister to Karen Hayes, Kelly (Ken) Gras, Kenneth (Bonnie) and Kevin (Kathy) McElligott. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7pm at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will take place Wednesday, at 10 AM. Kim was an RN retired from ECMC. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.