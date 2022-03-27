Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kim M. JANKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
JANKOWSKI - Kim M.
(nee Mcelligott)
March 24, 2022 age 60. Wife of the late Michael; dear mother of Erin (Scott) Peters; loving grandmother of Bailey, Sage and Cole; sister to Karen Hayes, Kelly (Ken) Gras, Kenneth (Bonnie) and Kevin (Kathy) McElligott. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7pm at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will take place Wednesday, at 10 AM. Kim was an RN retired from ECMC. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.