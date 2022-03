MICHELS - Kim

Of Angola, NY, December 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David Michels. Loving sister of Regina (Suneil) Ninan; aunt of Nathan, Joshua Ninan and Tabby McCarley; also survived by several sister and brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 PM, in the Collins Friends Meeting House, 2345 Main St., Collins, NY 14034. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.