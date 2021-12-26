Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kim A. STEUER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
STEUER - Kim A. (nee Cramer)
Of Lockport, entered into rest on December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of William E. Steuer III; devoted mother of Lyle Steuer, Amberlynn Steuer and Brett Steuer; dear sister of Karen (Joseph) Flanagan, Mark (Deb) Cramer and the late Michael Cramer; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Egggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
28
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for the loss of your wonderful wife and mommy, she loved you with her whole heart and she knew you all loved you. Prayers for all of you.
Carol Wiltberger, Jim and Smikky
Friend
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending our condolences to you your family.
Richard Stickney
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results