STEUER - Kim A. (nee Cramer)
Of Lockport, entered into rest on December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of William E. Steuer III; devoted mother of Lyle Steuer, Amberlynn Steuer and Brett Steuer; dear sister of Karen (Joseph) Flanagan, Mark (Deb) Cramer and the late Michael Cramer; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Egggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.