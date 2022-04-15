Menu
Kimberlee Ann TIPPETT
April 12, 2022; beloved wife of James X. Tippett; dearest niece of Mary Ann Mason; daughter-in-law of James and Cynthia Tippett; dear sister-in-law of Richard Tippett; survived by her beloved kittens Luke and Leia. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 16th at 10 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Kimberlee's memory may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.
