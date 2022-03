ANDERSON - Kimberly A.Entered into eternal rest December 7, 2021. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends at 2:00 PM Friday, December 17, 2021 at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York. Funeral to follow at 3:00 PM. Please share memories and condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com