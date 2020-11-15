CLINE - Kimberly Ballagh

Age 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from a short-term battle with brain cancer. Kim was born in Buffalo, NY on September 13, 1958. She married Kevin shortly after graduating from nursing school at Frontier Central, Hamburg, NY in 1976. Their oldest son, Jason, was born in 1977 and their youngest son, Brian, was born in 1980. They relocated their young family to Florida in 1985 where Kim continued her nursing career and worked at Diagnostic Clinic in Largo, FL. Kim loved her patients and they loved her even more. Everyone who was fortunate to know Kim was aware of her deep love for her family. She enjoyed entertaining, music, dancing, boating, running and being outdoors. Her love for the Buffalo Bills continued in Florida where she started the Bills Backers Club in Pinellas Park, FL many years ago. Kim was so proud of all her boys: her grandsons meant the world to her. Kimberly had the ability to make those near her laugh, smile and dance; her infectious sense of humor was loved by everyone she encountered. Kim is predeceased by James Wesley Ballagh (father). She was survived by Kevin Cline (husband), Jason and Brian Cline (sons), Blake, Talan and Maddox Cline (grandsons), Beverly Ballagh (mother), Marc Ballagh (brother), Denise Ballagh (sister). A Celebration of Life will be held sometime into the new year when it will hopefully be safer for a larger gathering. Information will be posted on social media when a date has been set.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.